Off the News: Kamehameha Day festivities canceled

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the second year in a row due to coronavirus concerns, festivities for today’s Kamehameha Day holiday have been canceled. Read more

For the second year in a row due to coronavirus concerns, festivities for today’s Kamehameha Day holiday have been canceled.

The colorful floral parades are missed — but that won’t take away from the bestowing of honor for Kamehameha I: The traditional lei-draping of the king’s statue on King Street will be aired live today from 12:30 p.m. till about 2 p.m. via ‘Olelo public TV (Spectrum channel 53, Hawaiian Telcom channel 1053 and YouTube.com/olelocm).

If all goes well as hoped for next year, 2022 should see an extra-festive celebration, for the 150th anniversary of the Kamehameha Day state holiday.