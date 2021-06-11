Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Kamehameha Day festivities canceled Today Updated 7:21 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! For the second year in a row due to coronavirus concerns, festivities for today’s Kamehameha Day holiday have been canceled. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. For the second year in a row due to coronavirus concerns, festivities for today’s Kamehameha Day holiday have been canceled. The colorful floral parades are missed — but that won’t take away from the bestowing of honor for Kamehameha I: The traditional lei-draping of the king’s statue on King Street will be aired live today from 12:30 p.m. till about 2 p.m. via ‘Olelo public TV (Spectrum channel 53, Hawaiian Telcom channel 1053 and YouTube.com/olelocm). If all goes well as hoped for next year, 2022 should see an extra-festive celebration, for the 150th anniversary of the Kamehameha Day state holiday. Previous Story Off the News: Mama monk seal leaves pup on beach