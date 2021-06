Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the promotion of Joey Barroso from senior risk consultant to risk consultant manager. Barroso has over 25 years of industry experience and holds several OSHA Hazard Recognition Certifications, a Safety and Health Specialist Certification, a Property & Casualty license, an Associate in Insurance (AINS), a Bachelor of Science in sociology and a Master of Business Administration from Boise State University. Read more

>> Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the promotion of Joey Barroso from senior risk consultant to risk consultant manager. Barroso has over 25 years of industry experience and holds several OSHA Hazard Recognition Certifications, a Safety and Health Specialist Certification, a Property &Casualty license, an Associate in Insurance (AINS), a Bachelor of Science in sociology and a Master of Business Administration from Boise State University.

>> Hawaii HomeOwnership Center Executive Director Reina Miyamoto has been recognized by the National NeighborWorks Association as a nominee of its Emerging Network Leader Award. The award highlights an executive director having five years or less with a NeighborWorks organization, whose energy and innovation have improved the value of his or her organization and the network. The Hawaii HomeOwnership Center’s mission is to provide education, information and support to create successful first-time homeowners in Hawaii.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.