Emergency Medical Services treated this afternoon a 25-year-old woman, who was seriously injured after jumping from a waterfall.

EMS said the woman jumped about 50 feet at Maunawili Falls in Kailua.

EMS responded to the incident at about 3:20 p.m. today.