comscore Former journalist, communications executive Ann Botticelli is nominated for Honolulu Police Commission | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former journalist, communications executive Ann Botticelli is nominated for Honolulu Police Commission

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

  • COURTESY HONOLULU MAYOR RICK BLANGIARDI

    Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi answers questions from reporters Friday about the Oahu grand jury decision, a new police commission nominee, police discipline and more. 

  • COURTESY PHOTO Ann Botticelli

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Ann Botticelli

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM During a news conference Friday outside Honolulu Hale, Hono­lulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he had selected a nominee to fill the final vacancy on the Police Commission, but declined to disclose the name at that time.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    During a news conference Friday outside Honolulu Hale, Hono­lulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he had selected a nominee to fill the final vacancy on the Police Commission, but declined to disclose the name at that time.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s nominee to fill the seventh and final vacancy on the Honolulu Police Commission is a former journalist and airline, education, public relations and nonprofit executive with a long history of community service and social justice advocacy. Read more

Previous Story
From Waikiki parking lot to boutique hotel

Scroll Up