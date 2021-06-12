Former journalist, communications executive Ann Botticelli is nominated for Honolulu Police Commission
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:57 p.m.
COURTESY HONOLULU MAYOR RICK BLANGIARDI
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi answers questions from reporters Friday about the Oahu grand jury decision, a new police commission nominee, police discipline and more.
COURTESY PHOTO
Ann Botticelli
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
During a news conference Friday outside Honolulu Hale, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he had selected a nominee to fill the final vacancy on the Police Commission, but declined to disclose the name at that time.