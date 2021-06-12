Lottery for affordable Koa Ridge homes begins

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY CASTLE & COOKE HAWAII
Castle & Cooke Hawaii announced Friday that 26 affordable multifamily condominiums in the Koa Ridge, Central Oahu, community, ranging from one- to three-bedroom units, have been released for sale at prices from $375,000 to $600,000. Pictured is an exterior view of Malina at Koa Ridge.
COURTESY CASTLE & COOKE HAWAII
Castle & Cooke Hawaii announced Friday that 26 affordable multifamily condominiums in the Koa Ridge, Central Oahu, community, ranging from one- to three-bedroom units, have been released for sale at prices from $375,000 to $600,000. Pictured is an interior shot of a living room in a Malina building.