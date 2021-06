Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Child & Family Service board of directors welcomes three new board members: Read more

The Child & Family Service board of directors welcomes three new board members:

>> Dr. Jill Hoggard Green was appointed president and CEO of the Queen’s Health Systems in 2019. Before joining Queen’s, Hoggard Green served as chief operating officer of Mission Health and president of Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C.

>> Trinette Kaui is the area manager, broker in charge of Alexander & Baldwin (A&B) Properties Hawaii LLC. She has served in that position since 1983, and previously worked on the CFS Real Property board.

>> Lauren S. Nahme is vice president of strategy and transformation of Kameha­meha Schools. Prior to joining Kameha­meha, Nahme was chief financial officer for the Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, controller at City Bank and audit manager at Coopers & Lybrand.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.