Column: KIKU offers cultural, linguistic diversity

  • By Mara Miller
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

Early this month we learned to our painful dismay that the owners of the TV station KIKU plan to close down the Japanese and Filipino programming. At the end of June, we are told, KIKU will be replaced by more advertising programs, 24/7. Read more

