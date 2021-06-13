comscore Editorial: Reject bills that are out-of-bounds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Reject bills that are out-of-bounds

  • Today
  • Updated 8:53 p.m.

The 2021 legislative session is one for the books, but there are a few more pages to write. The most important one, of course, is Gov. David Ige’s “intent to veto” list, in which he signals where he believes the lawmaking process went awry. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Keeping Hawaii in the dark on public information

Scroll Up