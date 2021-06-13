comscore Cemetery Pupu Theatre celebrates 10th anniversary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Cemetery Pupu Theatre celebrates 10th anniversary

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN MISSION HOUSES Moses Goods portrays David Malo (1793-1853), whose documentation of Hawaiian history and ancient Hawaii culture are still major primary sources for researchers and scholars.

    COURTESY HAWAIIAN MISSION HOUSES

    Moses Goods portrays David Malo (1793-1853), whose documentation of Hawaiian history and ancient Hawaii culture are still major primary sources for researchers and scholars.

  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN MISSION HOUSES Karen Kaulana as Hali‘a, a character representing Hawaiians who died in the 1853 smallpox epidemic.

    COURTESY HAWAIIAN MISSION HOUSES

    Karen Kaulana as Hali‘a, a character representing Hawaiians who died in the 1853 smallpox epidemic.

As Cemetery Pupu Theatre celebrates its 10th anniversary with “A Decade of Living History,” director William Ha‘o looks back over the years with justifiable pride and many fond memories. Read more

Previous Story
Pacific Tsunami Museum in Hilo to reopen this summer after renovations

Scroll Up