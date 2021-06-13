K-Drama: Choon Ok thinks about her lost son on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 37

6:40 p.m. today

Kevin finds out his Korean name. Choon Ok reminisces about her lost son Eun-jo. Hearing about her mother’s past, Yeon Ju feels for her mother.

Episode 38

7:45 p.m. today

So Won and Yeon Ju get back together with the family’s blessing. Kevin refuses to accept the truth about Ae Ri pushing Tae Yang to submit his resignation. Ru Ri heads to Ae Ri’s hospital to confront her.

“Taxi Driver”

Episode 15

7:45 p.m. Monday

After resolving to disband the Rainbow Deluxe Taxi Service and their revenge service, Sung-cheol and Do-ki divulge everything they have done to Prosecutor Kang Ha-na. However, things take a strange turn when the real culprit behind the killing of Do-ki’s mom comes out of the woodwork.

Episode 16 (finale)

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Serial killer Oh Cheol-­young was responsible for the deaths of Do ki’s mom and Sung-cheol’s parents, as well as the wrongful conviction of Kim Cheol-jin, who served 20 years in prison. A final act of revenge is carried out against this man.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 81-82

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Jung-min confronts Ah-joon regarding the news that Qing Group is trying to do a hostile takeover of Seorin. Chairwoman Seo moves her office into the Seorin building, making things more difficult for both Jung-min and Ji-eun. Ji-eun makes a last-ditch effort to save her relationship with Jung-min. Yeo-jin’s mother confronts Bok-ja about dating her son.

Episodes 83-84

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jung-min and Ji-eun decide to get back together. Ji-eun’s family moves back into their old house after her mother decides to marry Kang Ji-sung. Seo Eun-joo, Jung-min’s secretary, keeps scheming to break Jung-min and Ji-eun apart. Unbeknownst to his family, Ji-eun’s father is still alive but suffering from memory loss.

“Chip-in”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Friday

Friends and family gather for the birthday of In Ho, a famous painter. His mistress is included in the group. The guests all come on the pretense of celebrating his birthday, but they all have their own agendas.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Saturday

In Ho is found dead in his room. There is no evidence of a break-in from outside, which leaves the culprit among the guests at the house. Ji Hye is shocked at the death and examines a mysterious letter that was received.

