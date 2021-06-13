It’s ‘action!’ for Hawaii’s film industry

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY USA NETWORK
Season 3 of the reality dating television show “Temptation Island” was filmed on Maui, and filming for Season 4 is scheduled to begin in September. Pictured are cast members Amanda Spain-Butts and Corey Sobczyk.
COURTESY CBS
“Magnum P.I.” star Jay Hernandez worked with director Kurt Jones on an episode of the CBS series, which is filmed on Oahu.
COURTESY HBO
The cast of the upcoming HBO limited series “The White Lotus” filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. Pictured from left are Murray Bartlett, Jolene Purdy, Natasha Rothwell, Christie Volkmer and Lukas Gage.
COURTESY MAUI FILM OFFICE
“The White Lotus” writer/director Mike White works with cast members Kekoa Kekumano and Brittany O’Grady on Maui’s Wailea Beach.