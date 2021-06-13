comscore It’s ‘action!’ for Hawaii’s film industry | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

It’s ‘action!’ for Hawaii’s film industry

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • COURTESY USA NETWORK Season 3 of the reality dating television show “Temptation Island” was filmed on Maui, and filming for Season 4 is scheduled to begin in September. Pictured are cast members Amanda Spain-Butts and Corey Sobczyk.

    COURTESY USA NETWORK

    Season 3 of the reality dating television show “Temptation Island” was filmed on Maui, and filming for Season 4 is scheduled to begin in September. Pictured are cast members Amanda Spain-Butts and Corey Sobczyk.

  • COURTESY CBS “Magnum P.I.” star Jay Hernandez worked with director Kurt Jones on an episode of the CBS series, which is filmed on Oahu.

    COURTESY CBS

    “Magnum P.I.” star Jay Hernandez worked with director Kurt Jones on an episode of the CBS series, which is filmed on Oahu.

  • COURTESY HBO The cast of the upcoming HBO limited series “The White Lotus” filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. Pictured from left are Murray Bartlett, Jolene Purdy, Natasha Rothwell, Christie Volkmer and Lukas Gage.

    COURTESY HBO

    The cast of the upcoming HBO limited series “The White Lotus” filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. Pictured from left are Murray Bartlett, Jolene Purdy, Natasha Rothwell, Christie Volkmer and Lukas Gage.

  • COURTESY MAUI FILM OFFICE “The White Lotus” writer/director Mike White works with cast members Kekoa Kekumano and Brittany O’Grady on Maui’s Wailea Beach.

    COURTESY MAUI FILM OFFICE

    “The White Lotus” writer/director Mike White works with cast members Kekoa Kekumano and Brittany O’Grady on Maui’s Wailea Beach.

When CBS Studios begins filming its latest version of its “NCIS” franchise, “NCIS: Hawai‘i,” this week, it will continue an unprecedented run of film and television production in the islands that has defied an economy hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
Nightclubs and indoor events will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity as Oahu leaps to Tier 4

Scroll Up