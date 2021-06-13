Program helps inmates earn college certificates through Windward Community College

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Seven inmates at the Women’s Community Correctional Center have received certificates from Windward Community College allowing them to pursue careers in counseling and community health services.

Each of the women completed the 27 credit hours of college coursework required for the psycho-social development academic subject certificate, including psychology and sociology courses through the community college’s Pu‘uhonua program.

The program is funded by a five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education and offers free college credit courses at the women’s prison, the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility and Olomana School.

“The academic attainment of these … women represents not just the fulfillment of their dreams through perseverance and hard work, but the amplification of dreams for their children and relatives, and hope for their communities,” Windward Community College Chancellor Ardis Eschenberg said in news release.

Angelita Rasa, a Pu‘uhonua graduate, said that once she signed up and began taking classes, she really liked what the program had to offer.

“Knowing my history and background or anybody who’s a felon, it makes it hard for us to get jobs, so the only other outlet that we have is that we have to have an education,” Rasa said. “With an education, I believe there’s more that can be offered. That’s what motivated me, knowing that maybe I can build some kind of career and start on a new path.”

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pu‘uhonua program was offered entirely in person at the women’s prison. The latest graduates completed their certificates through a combination of in-person and online courses.

“These women showed great ‘stick-to-itiveness’ throughout the COVID situation and were able to complete the certificate via distance learning and correspondence,” said Roger Tansley, acting education supervisor at WCCC.

Ashley-Michelle Day is a Pu‘uhonua counselor who supports participants as they apply to the program, begin taking classes and explore career opportunities.

“Together, (we) identify their personal and professional goals and develop a plan to achieve them,” Day said. “The most gratifying part of seeing them succeed is knowing the long-term impact this certificate will have for them and their ohana.”

Rasa said she hopes the program will expand to offer courses in subject areas beyond psychology and social work.

“I don’t think there’s enough of a variety … ,” she said. “Maybe other things that other colleges have that (WCC) could offer would be good.”

The Pu‘uhonua grant is nonrenewable, and the program is accepting donations on the University of Hawaii Foundation’s website. Eschenberg said she hopes the program will continue to grow and serve even more people.

“It is our hope to expand this program to provide for a greater number of Hawaii’s incarcerated population, providing qualifications for future employment, recognizing intelligence and resilience, and honoring growth and hard work,” Eschenberg said. “We are thankful for the partnership with WCCC and the Department of Public Safety.”

After receiving her certificate, Rasa plans on looking for a long-term career in which she can use her experiences to help other women in similar situations.

“I don’t want just a job. I’m so young and I want to have a career for myself,” Rasa said. “This is not me, being a prisoner. I’m more than just a jail number. I want to help others.”