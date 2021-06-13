Program helps inmates earn college certificates through Windward Community College
Angelita Rasa, an inmate at the Women’s Community Correctional Center, recently earned a certificate in psycho-social development from Windward Community College after completing 27 credit hours of college coursework under the Pu‘uhonua program.