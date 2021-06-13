comscore Program helps inmates earn college certificates through Windward Community College | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Program helps inmates earn college certificates through Windward Community College

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY Angelita Rasa, an inmate at the Women’s Community Correctional Center, recently earned a certificate in psycho-social development from Windward Community College after completing 27 credit hours of college coursework under the Pu‘uhonua program.

    Angelita Rasa, an inmate at the Women’s Community Correctional Center, recently earned a certificate in psycho-social development from Windward Community College after completing 27 credit hours of college coursework under the Pu‘uhonua program.

Seven inmates at the Women’s Community Correctional Center have received certificates from Windward Community College allowing them to pursue careers in counseling and community health services. Read more

