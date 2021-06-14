comscore Maui Police Department looking for new chief after Chief Tivoli S. Faaumu steps down | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui Police Department looking for new chief after Chief Tivoli S. Faaumu steps down

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.
  • COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT Maui Police Department Chief Tivoli Faaumu.

    COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Maui Police Department Chief Tivoli Faaumu.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Dean M. Rickard

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Dean M. Rickard

The Maui Police Department is looking for a new leader and fresh start after the administration of retired Chief Tivoli S. Faaumu ended with an investigation and admission that he left the scene of a minor collision in a shopping center parking lot. Read more

