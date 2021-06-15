comscore Column: Secrecy is the enemy of justice in police killing of Sykap | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Secrecy is the enemy of justice in police killing of Sykap

  • By David T. Johnson and Eric Seitz
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • Eric Seitz is a Honolulu attorney representing Iremamber Sykap’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the officers who allegedly opened fire at the car.

  • David T. Johnson is a professor of sociology at the University of Hawaii-Manoa.

On April 5, 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap was shot and killed by Honolulu police. HPD has maintained that the shooting was justified, but on May 19 a police officer leaked a video which shows that the stolen car Skyap was driving was stopped at the time of the shooting, and that the officers who shot him were not in front of the car when the shots were fired — they were beside and behind it.

