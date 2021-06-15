comscore Hawaii Gas utility to be sold for $514 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Gas utility to be sold for $514 million

  By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 11:24 p.m.
Hawaii’s only regulated gas utility is headed for new ownership. The owner of Hawaii Gas announced Monday that it intends to sell the business to a private equity firm, giving the utility established in 1904 its fourth owner over the past two decades. Read more

