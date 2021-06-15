comscore Interior secretary lauds land transfer to Department of Hawaiian Home Lands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Interior secretary lauds land transfer to Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

  By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020 <strong>“It’s a happy day, but it’s also a sad day because we remember the tragedies that befell the Native Hawaiians throughout a tumultuous history.”</strong> <strong>Deb Haaland</strong> <em>U.S. interior secretary</em>

    “It’s a happy day, but it’s also a sad day because we remember the tragedies that befell the Native Hawaiians throughout a tumultuous history.”

    Deb Haaland

    U.S. interior secretary

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to head a Cabinet agency, struggled to contain her emotions Monday as she spoke about the imminent transfer of 80 acres of excess federal land to a trust for Native Hawaiians. Read more

