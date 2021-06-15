Leeward Community College’s teacher education program gets national recognition
By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:58 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY OF ELYSE BUTLER
Christina Keaulana, second from left, special-education coordinator and instructor in Leeward Community College’s teacher education program, meets with a focus group including Bruce Moku (in red shirt), an educational assistant who is working toward his teacher’s license.
COURTESY JAYSEN MANUIA
Hilo resident Jaysen Manuia just earned his credential as a special-education teacher through Leeward’s online program, which is attracting more Native Hawaiian men to the profession. His wife, Janna, an educational assistant, also enrolled in the teacher education program this summer.