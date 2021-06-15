comscore Star-Advertiser project recognized with national award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Star-Advertiser project recognized with national award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Sophie Cocke

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Sophie Cocke

The American Society of Magazine Editors announced that a Honolulu Star-Advertiser project in collaboration with ProPublica on the effect of shoreline structures on Hawaii’s beaches won a 2021 National Magazine Award. Read more

