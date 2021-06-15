comscore Column: Anti-ransomware is needed to keep the bad guys at bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Column: Anti-ransomware is needed to keep the bad guys at bay

  By John Agsalud
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

The recent, highly publicized ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline Co. was one of the latest in a string of attacks that have plagued businesses and government agencies. The Colonial incident was just the tip of the iceberg, concealing numerous other, less publicized events. Such attacks are ramping up at an ever-­increasing rate. What can folks do to avoid such an attack? Read more

