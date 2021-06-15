Stephen Tsai: The more the merrier for college football bowl season
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:15 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020
The University of Hawaii football team celebrated after the Rainbow Warriors’ 28-14 win over Houston in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 24 in Frisco, Texas. The game was moved to Texas due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico. With the bowl win, UH finished Todd Graham’s first year as head coach at 5-4.