comscore Off the News: High honors for Leeward Community College programs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: High honors for Leeward Community College programs

  • Today
  • Updated 6:44 p.m.

Kudos to two teacher-training programs at Leeward Community College, which just won accreditation from the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation, a gold-standard of sorts for such credentialing. The seven-year accreditation puts the LCC certificates on the same elite status as major teacher-prep institutes such as Columbia University and New York University. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Conserve energy, use a clothesline; Let’s quell the fears about COVID-19 spread; Those who make more should be taxed more

Scroll Up