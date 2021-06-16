comscore A pasta-tively perfect meal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

A pasta-tively perfect meal

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 4:32 p.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY NEW YORK TIMES
  • PHOTO COURTESY NEW YORK TIMES

Long before my ancestors ever met macaroni and cheese or a plate of spaghetti, noodles with cottage cheese was the pasta comfort food in my Brooklyn Ashkenazi Jewish family. Read more

Previous Story
Pick me!
Next Story
'Matcha' made in heaven

Scroll Up