When it comes to local cravings, chicken katsu has always been at the top of my list. But now, this deep-fried favorite of mine expands beyond a typical plate lunch. Enter into the world of katsu sandos, which can feature chicken, pork and more. Besides the dishes mentioned below, you can also find katsu sandwiches at Kaimuki-based Coco Bloom Kitchen and at Zippy’s restaurants across Oahu.

Crunch on this

Be on the lookout for Katsu Sando 808 at the Saturday Kakaako farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon. This vendor is known for its tonkatsu and chicken katsu sandwiches, as well as its wagyu menchi katsu burgers. Keep your eyes peeled for the limited-edition portobello katsu sandwich, available on random Saturdays. Text 702-338-3896 or email katsusando808@gmail.com to preorder.

Takeout for the win

KOROMO Katsu & Curry Bistro in Pearlridge Center Wai Makai (98-1005 Moanalua Road) is known for its breaded-to-order katsu that features ebi fry, pork loin, pork filet or chicken. KOROMO’s succulent katsu sandos, however, are only available for takeout. All sandwiches come with pickles, tomatoes, shredded cabbage and Sriracha aioli. My favorite is the chicken katsu, which is made with locally sourced chicken thighs. Find out more at koromohawaii.com or call 808-468-1919.

‘Shrimply’ golden

A rotating lineup of katsu burgers are available weekly at Nana Ai Katsu, located in Ohana Hale Marketplace (333 Ward Ave.).

Check the business’s Instagram (@nana_ai_katsu) to see what’s being featured for the week.

The giga ebi katsu burger — which includes two shrimp patties, a housemade sauce, lettuce and cheese — was most recently featured. Also in the rotation are the menchi katsu burger, made with 100% kurobuta minced pork, and May’s Hawaii teriyaki burger, which has a beef katsu patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, ketchup and mayo. The latter was inspired by local brand May’s Hawaiian Style Teriyaki and the iconic burgers that you often find at summertime bon dances and festivals.

