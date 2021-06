Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Talk about matcha madness — Hawaiian Host and Uncle’s Ice Cream Sandwiches just launched their fifth flavor collaboration. Read more

Talk about matcha madness — Hawaiian Host and Uncle’s Ice Cream Sandwiches just launched their fifth flavor collaboration. This new dessert features Uncle’s Japanese matcha ice cream paired with Hawaiian Host’s matcha green tea macadamia confections from its Paradise Collection. The result: a double chocolate matcha ice cream sandwich. Two soft-baked, double chocolate cookies envelope the ice cream, which boasts macadamia nuts coated in matcha-infused white chocolate for extra-creamy smoothness.

You can find the limited-edition Uncle’s/Hawaiian Host ice cream sandwiches at Uncle’s 90-plus retailers across Oahu, including ABC Stores, Cooke Street Market, all Kalapawai Market locations and more.

Visit unclesicecream.com for more info.

‘App’-ealing anniversary

Happy first anniversary, Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya! The Japanese restaurant known for its delicious noodles and shareable dishes is celebrating the first anniversary of its Kapolei Marketplace location.

On June 19 and 20, customers who spend $30 or more will receive one free appetizer of their choice (opt for crispy chicken wings, shrimp shumai or five-piece karaage chicken) or one free Orion draft beer.

This offer is valid only at the Kapolei Marketplace location.

Learn more at tanakaramen.com.

Free doughnuts for dads

Give dad some dough this Father’s Day — on June 20, Holey Grail Donuts is honoring all the dads by giving a complimentary Hot Single doughnut with the purchase of a tasting box.

This offer is valid at Holey Grail’s locations at Ward Centre, Waikiki and Kauai. The company’s newest doughnut flavor, Old Spice, will also be launching that day.

Old Spice features a doughnut rolled in cinnamon and orange peel-infused sugar. It will be available for the week following Father’s Day.

Hot Single is one of Holey Grail’s most popular flavors, comprising a fried taro dough-

nut drizzled with Tolentino Family Farm honey (or Kauai Nectar Co. wildflower honey on the Garden Isle) and sprinkled with flaky sea salt.

Fathers without children present can show a photo of their kids to redeem the free doughnut.

The featured doughnut tasting box includes Miso Honey, Mission Chocolate with pasilla chile and toasted marshmallow, and Schrute Farms with Maui strawberries, beets and basil.

For more information, visit holeygraildonuts.com.