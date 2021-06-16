Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Summertime is here! That means our favorite local fruits, like sweet and juicy Haden mangoes or succulent lychees, are in season.

Hawaii’s year-round tropical climate is ideal for cultivating fruit trees, and many of us grew up having them in our backyards.

Hawaiian Electric would like to remind customers to use extra caution when picking fruit near overhead power lines:

• Always look up and around for power lines before starting any harvesting or trimming activity. If any part of the tree is touching overhead power lines, the tree can become energized and you should not touch the tree.

• Always keep your body and any ladders, tools or other implements at least 10 feet away from overhead power lines.

• If a person comes in contact with a power line, assume the line is energized and dangerous. Do not attempt to free the person from the power line. Stay clear and warn others to keep away. Call 911 immediately for emergency help.

• If you see any object caught in a power line, call Hawaiian Electric’s Trouble Line at 855-304-1212, or call 911 in an emergency.

For more tips on how to stay out of harm’s way, check out hawaiianelectric.com/outdoorsafety. For more cooking ideas, visit “The Electric Kitchen” online at hawaiianelectric.com/recipes.

Fresh fruit squares

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups flour

• 1/2 cup powdered sugar

• 3/4 cup butter

• 1/2 cup chopped nuts

• 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping

• 1 (6-ounce) package lemon gelatin

• 3 cups boiling water

• 4 cups diced fresh fruits, such as mangoes or mixed

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, combine flour and powdered sugar; cut in butter. Mix in chopped nuts. Press into 13-by-9-inch pan. Bake 15 minutes; cool. In mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla. Fold in whipped topping. Spread over crust; chill until firm.

Dissolve gelatin in boiling water; cool. Arrange fruits over cream cheese. Pour lemon gelatin over fruit; chill until firm. Serves 24.

Approximate nutrient analysis per square:

260 calories, 13 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 25 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 35 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 25 g sugar, 3 g protein.

Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.