Raising the bar with brats

Fans of Midwestern-style beer brats have strong opinions about the best way to prepare them. Some like to simmer the bratwurst in beer before browning them on the grill (as is the case here); some prefer grilling first, soaking in beer after. But everyone agrees that the brats should start out fresh and uncooked (rather than precooked, like hot dogs), then be served on a split, toasted roll with onions and plenty of mustard. Purists may shun adding the likes of ketchup, pickles and sauerkraut to the sandwich, but when you’re the cook, you get to choose which condiments to put out — or set aside.

Beer Brats

Ingredients:

• 24 ounces lager or Pilsner beer (2 cans or bottles)

• 2 medium onions, halved and sliced 1/4-inch thick

• 6 uncooked bratwurst sausages

• 6 bratwurst rolls or hoagie rolls, split

• Spicy brown or yellow mustard, for serving

• Pickles and ketchup, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Light a charcoal grill or heat a gas grill to high.

In a medium pot over high heat, bring beer and half the onions to a simmer (save remaining onions for serving). Add bratwurst to the pot, reduce heat to low, and simmer until they are cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Transfer sausages to the grill, and grill until they’re well browned on all sides, 2-5 minutes, turning often.

If you like, while the brats are grilling, let the beer and onions boil over high heat until the onions are very soft, 5-10 minutes. Drain and reserve onions for serving.

Grill the rolls, cut-side down, until golden, about 1 minute. Serve the brats sandwiched in the rolls and topped with onions, along with any condiments you like.

Total time: 20 minutes; serves 6.