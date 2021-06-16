comscore 3 Honolulu Police Department officers are charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 Honolulu Police Department officers are charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • COURTESY HPD VIA PROSECUTING ATTORNEY OF HONOLULU This evidence photo shows the trajectory of eight bullets that entered the driver’s seat of the Honda driven by 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap. Sykap was killed in the April 5 shooting.

    This evidence photo shows the trajectory of eight bullets that entered the driver’s seat of the Honda driven by 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap. Sykap was killed in the April 5 shooting.

In an unprecedented and historic move for Hawaii law enforcement, Prosecuting Attorney Steven S. Alm moved past an Oahu grand jury decision and brought murder and attempted murder charges against three Honolulu police officers in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Micronesian suspect. Read more

