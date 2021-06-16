comscore Brothers who died at Pearl Harbor finally rest in peace together | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Brothers who died at Pearl Harbor finally rest in peace together

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Trapps were buried Tuesday with headstones marking their grave site. They had previously been buried as “unknowns.”

    The Trapps were buried Tuesday with headstones marking their grave site. They had previously been buried as “unknowns.”

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A special detail of sailors led by Mohamed Bangoura, left, escorted the casket of William Trapp to his resting place Tuesday along with his brother, Harold. Harold and William Trapp were killed Dec. 7, 1941, aboard the USS Oklahoma. A service was held Tuesday by the bottom of the steps by the Lady Columbia statue.

    A special detail of sailors led by Mohamed Bangoura, left, escorted the casket of William Trapp to his resting place Tuesday along with his brother, Harold. Harold and William Trapp were killed Dec. 7, 1941, aboard the USS Oklahoma. A service was held Tuesday by the bottom of the steps by the Lady Columbia statue.

For the first time in nearly 80 years, since Japanese torpedoes tore through the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941, brothers Harold and William Trapp, who grew up together, joined the Navy together and served and died on the same battleship, are now resting in peace together at Punchbowl cemetery. Read more

