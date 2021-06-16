comscore Pearlridge not affected by bankruptcy, General Manager David Cianelli says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pearlridge not affected by bankruptcy, General Manager David Cianelli says

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Pearlridge Center said Tuesday it is not affected by the Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy filed by its majority owner. Read more

