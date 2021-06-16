Hawaii Beat | Sports University of Hawaii football team could see full house at UCLA By Los Angeles Times Today Updated 10:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! When the University of Hawaii opens its football season against UCLA in the Rose Bowl on Aug. 28, the Rainbow Warriors could see 80,000 fans. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. LOS ANGELES >> When the University of Hawaii opens its football season against UCLA in the Rose Bowl on Aug. 28, the Rainbow Warriors could see 80,000 fans. Athletic officials from UCLA and USC announced Tuesday that the Rose Bowl and L.A. Coliseum would welcome back fans at 100% capacity, starting with the Bruins’ home opener against Hawaii. Details about safety protocols at the stadiums are expected to be announced later. As part of the full reopening plans announced last month for California’s five Major League Baseball teams, state officials recommended but did not require that fans provide proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19. Face masks are not required for fully vaccinated fans at those venues. If UCLA beats Hawaii, it will represent the first nonconference victory for Bruins coach Chip Kelly after an 0-6 start that’s perhaps the biggest stain on his 10-21 record with the team. Previous Story Stephen Tsai: The more the merrier for college football bowl season