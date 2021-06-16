University of Hawaii football team could see full house at UCLA

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When the University of Hawaii opens its football season against UCLA in the Rose Bowl on Aug. 28, the Rainbow Warriors could see 80,000 fans. Read more

LOS ANGELES >> When the University of Hawaii opens its football season against UCLA in the Rose Bowl on Aug. 28, the Rainbow Warriors could see 80,000 fans.

Athletic officials from UCLA and USC announced Tuesday that the Rose Bowl and L.A. Coliseum would welcome back fans at 100% capacity, starting with the Bruins’ home opener against Hawaii.

Details about safety protocols at the stadiums are expected to be announced later. As part of the full reopening plans announced last month for California’s five Major League Baseball teams, state officials recommended but did not require that fans provide proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19. Face masks are not required for fully vaccinated fans at those venues.

If UCLA beats Hawaii, it will represent the first nonconference victory for Bruins coach Chip Kelly after an 0-6 start that’s perhaps the biggest stain on his 10-21 record with the team.