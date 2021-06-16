comscore University of Hawaii football team could see full house at UCLA | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii football team could see full house at UCLA

When the University of Hawaii opens its football season against UCLA in the Rose Bowl on Aug. 28, the Rainbow Warriors could see 80,000 fans. Read more

