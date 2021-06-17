Blessing kicks off filming of ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY CBS
“NCIS: Hawai‘i” kicked off its first season of production Wednesday at Mokuleia Beach with Kahu Ramsay Taum presiding over the blessing ceremony, which was held in line with the series’ overall filming safety protocols. Director of Photography Yasu Tanida, from left, Tori Anderson, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Vanessa Lachey, Taum, Executive Producer and Director Larry Teng, Executive Producer Christopher Silber, Producer Randy Sutter, Co-Executive Producer Tim Andrew and Unit Production Manager Eric Hays.
COURTESY CBS
Kahu Ramsay Taum chatted Wednesday with “NCIS: Hawai‘i” star Vanessa Lachey, Executive Producer and Director Larry Teng and Director of Photography Yasu Tanida after the blessing ceremony for the new show at Mokuleia Beach.
COURTESY CBS
Yasmine Al-Bustami
COURTESY CBS
“I’m honored to play her and delve into the beautiful culture of Hawaii and see some fun storylines.”