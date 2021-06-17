comscore Blessing kicks off filming of ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Hawaii News

Blessing kicks off filming of ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • COURTESY CBS  “NCIS: Hawai‘i” kicked off its first season of production Wednesday at Mokuleia Beach with Kahu Ramsay Taum presiding over the blessing ceremony, which was held in line with the series’ overall filming safety protocols. Director of Photography Yasu Tanida, from left, Tori Anderson, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Vanessa Lachey, Taum, Executive Producer and Director Larry Teng, Executive Producer Christopher Silber, Producer Randy Sutter, Co-Executive Producer Tim Andrew and Unit Production Manager Eric Hays.

    COURTESY CBS

     “NCIS: Hawai‘i” kicked off its first season of production Wednesday at Mokuleia Beach with Kahu Ramsay Taum presiding over the blessing ceremony, which was held in line with the series’ overall filming safety protocols. Director of Photography Yasu Tanida, from left, Tori Anderson, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Vanessa Lachey, Taum, Executive Producer and Director Larry Teng, Executive Producer Christopher Silber, Producer Randy Sutter, Co-Executive Producer Tim Andrew and Unit Production Manager Eric Hays.

  • COURTESY CBS Kahu Ramsay Taum chatted Wednesday with “NCIS: Hawai‘i” star Vanessa Lachey, Executive Producer and Director Larry Teng and Director of Photography Yasu Tanida after the blessing ceremony for the new show at Mokuleia Beach.

    COURTESY CBS

    Kahu Ramsay Taum chatted Wednesday with “NCIS: Hawai‘i” star Vanessa Lachey, Executive Producer and Director Larry Teng and Director of Photography Yasu Tanida after the blessing ceremony for the new show at Mokuleia Beach.

  • COURTESY CBS Yasmine Al-Bustami

    COURTESY CBS

    Yasmine Al-Bustami

  • COURTESY CBS <strong>“I’m honored to play her and delve into the beautiful culture of Hawaii and see some fun storylines.”</strong> <strong>Vanessa Lachey</strong> <em>On playing Jane Tennant</em>

    COURTESY CBS

    “I’m honored to play her and delve into the beautiful culture of Hawaii and see some fun storylines.”

    Vanessa Lachey

    On playing Jane Tennant

  • COURTESY CBS Noah Mills

    COURTESY CBS

    Noah Mills

  • COURTESY CBS Jason Antoon

    COURTESY CBS

    Jason Antoon

With the sun shining, the wind blowing and heartfelt aloha, the cast and crew of “NCIS: Hawai‘i” began shooting the premiere of what is hoped to be another hit in a long line of successful TV shows set and filmed in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Loosened intercounty restrictions give boost to Hawaii travel

Scroll Up