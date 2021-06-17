comscore Mayor Rick Blangiardi backs bill allowing to levy 3% visitor tax | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mayor Rick Blangiardi backs bill allowing to levy 3% visitor tax

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“I support HB 862 as it provides the City the option of restoring a revenue base which has been lost.”</strong> <strong>Rick Blangiardi</strong> <em>Honolulu mayor, in a written statement</em>

Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced his support Wednesday for a measure awaiting Gov. David Ige’s signature that would allow the city to levy its own 3% Transient Accommodations Tax to recoup the state funds the measure takes away from counties. Read more

