Mayor Rick Blangiardi backs bill allowing to levy 3% visitor tax
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:46 p.m.
“I support HB 862 as it provides the City the option of restoring a revenue base which has been lost.”
Rick Blangiardi
Honolulu mayor, in a written statement
