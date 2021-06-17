comscore Gov. David Ige signs bills recognizing Juneteenth, Kalaupapa Month | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige signs bills recognizing Juneteenth, Kalaupapa Month

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY GOV. DAVID IGE

    Gov. David Ige signed a bill into law on Wednesday adding Juneteenth, or June 19th, "to the official state calendar as a permanent day of reflection."

Gov. David Ige signed two bills into law Wednesday that recognize Juneteenth and Kalaupapa Month in the state of Hawaii. Read more

