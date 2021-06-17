comscore Honolulu Police Department pledges more public transparency | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Police Department pledges more public transparency

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Rade K. Vanic<strong> </strong>

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Rade K. Vanic

In response to local and nationwide demand for police transparency and a sharp shift away from longstanding use-of-force practices, the Honolulu Police Department will hold news conferences within 24 hours of every officer- involved shooting and is amending its training for new recruits and veteran officers to emphasize de-escalation, cultural sensitivity, officer accountability and a near total ban on shooting into vehicles. Read more

