comscore New laws to protect vulnerable, seniors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New laws to protect vulnerable, seniors

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

Three bills designed to help some of Hawaii’s most vulnerable and financial needy became law on Wednesday by ensuring minimum wage pay for those with disabilities, helping to protect senior citizens from financial fraud and reforming payday lending practices. Read more

Previous Story
Pearlridge not affected by bankruptcy, General Manager David Cianelli says

Scroll Up