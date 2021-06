Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Child &Family Service board of directors welcomes two new board members:

>> Kris Hui is vice president of development, mixed-use of Brookfield Properties. He has more than 15 years of experience in development, construction and asset management, and is currently overseeing Lilia Waikiki and Ala Moana Plaza.

>> Marivic Dar is a financial advisor with Prudential Financial. She holds a master’s degree in political economy from the University of Hawaii. Dar previously served as a career foreign service officer in the Philippines.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that Tracy Allen, a sales associate with the company’s Honolulu office, has earned a spot on the 2021 REAL Trends the Thousand list as published in The Wall Street Journal. Allen ranked No. 68 on the list of the Top 250 real estate agents in the U.S. based on achieving $166 million in closed sales volume in 2020. Allen has three decades of real estate experience and is a Coldwell Banker global luxury property specialist.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.