Sea Life Park releases 2 young honu, Hawaiian green sea turtles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sea Life Park releases 2 young honu, Hawaiian green sea turtles

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Sea Life Park on Wednesday released two honu or endangered Hawaiian green sea turtles back into the ocean at Waimanalo's Kaupo Beach, across the street from the park.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahu Blaine Kia, right, said a pule (prayer) Wednesday as two sub-adult green turtles — named Aheahe and Holokai ­­— made their way toward the ocean at Kaupo Bay Beach Park in Waimanalo.

Honu, the Hawaiian green sea turtle, is in the midst of its summer nesting and hatching season and, in celebration of National Sea Turtle Day on Wednesday, two young honu were released into the wild at Waimanalo’s Kaupo Beach, across the street from Sea Life Park, which has been breeding the endangered species since the 1970s. Read more

