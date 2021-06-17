Sea Life Park releases 2 young honu, Hawaiian green sea turtles
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
VIDEO BY JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sea Life Park on Wednesday released two honu or endangered Hawaiian green sea turtles back into the ocean at Waimanalo's Kaupo Beach, across the street from the park.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahu Blaine Kia, right, said a pule (prayer) Wednesday as two sub-adult green turtles — named Aheahe and Holokai — made their way toward the ocean at Kaupo Bay Beach Park in Waimanalo.
