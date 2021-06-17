comscore Hawaii-based doctor Scott Miscovich on dizzying pace during a run-up to Olympics | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii-based doctor Scott Miscovich on dizzying pace during a run-up to Olympics

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.
  • COURTESY SCOTT MISCOVICH Mike Unger, COO of USA Swimming, left, and Dr. Scott Miscovich stood poolside at the U.S. Olympic trials in Omaha, Neb.

    COURTESY SCOTT MISCOVICH

    Mike Unger, COO of USA Swimming, left, and Dr. Scott Miscovich stood poolside at the U.S. Olympic trials in Omaha, Neb.

Dr. Scott Miscovich’s work schedule has kept Google Maps busy. After spending time in Eugene, Ore., this week, his travel itinerary calls for stops in Omaha, St. Louis and then Los Angeles. Read more

Previous Story
NFL loosening many COVID restrictions for vaccinated players

Scroll Up