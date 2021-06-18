comscore Hokule‘a, Hikianalia to depart on on second training voyage to Papahanaumokuakea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hokule‘a, Hikianalia to depart on on second training voyage to Papahanaumokuakea

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hikianalia and Hokule‘a canoes will head for Papahanaumokuakea on Friday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Hikianalia and Hokule‘a canoes will head for Papahanaumokuakea on Friday.

The Hokule‘a and Hikianalia voyaging canoes will set sail again today for a two-week training voyage to Papahanaumokuakea. Read more

Previous Story
Mainland vaccinated travelers can soon skip Hawaii testing rules

Scroll Up