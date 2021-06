Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Queen’s Health Systems has announced the appointments of two new nursing leaders:

>> Kristina Clark, MSN, has been named senior director of system nursing practice and quality and associate chief nursing officer at The Queen’s Medical Center. Clark joined Queen’s in August as director of clinical education. She has more than 20 years of experience working in a variety of health care systems across the U.S. and Canada.

>> Robin Kalohe­lani, RN, MSN/Ed, CCM, has been named administrator of patient care and associate chief nursing officer at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu. She joined QMC-West in 2013 and served as project leader for a major renovation, developing workflows, leading day-in-the-life simulation trainings and managing cross-functional teams. She became the continuing care and resource manager in 2014, director of care transition and clinic services in 2018 and administrator of support, clinic services and care transition in 2019.

