Bank of Hawaii honors Juneteenth with floating holiday

Bank of Hawaii will give each of its employees a floating holiday following President Joe Biden signing legislation Thursday that establishes Juneteenth, or June 19, as a new federal holiday.

“Juneteenth is a symbolic day, one that is culturally important to so many Americans, and Bank of Hawaii is committed to supporting our employees with the time needed to reflect,” said Peter Ho, chairman, president and CEO of Bank of Hawaii.

Since the holiday falls on a weekend, and some Bank of Hawaii branches are scheduled for business, employees will be allowed to coordinate their day off with pay anytime throughout the remainder of the year.

Bank of Hawaii said it is committed to upholding the principles of diversity, equality and inclusion, values that are woven into the organization.

The bank said as part of its commitment to supporting, educating and bringing awareness to the community, it will be one of many sponsors for an upcoming panel discussion presented by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association-Hawaii chapter, the Japanese American Citizens League of Honolulu and the ACLU of Hawaii.

“A Conversation on Race in Hawaii — The Future: We Must Respond” is the second in the series and features leaders from across the community discussing issues of race. The free webinar is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 15, is open to the public and will feature panelists Justin Koller, Kauai prosecuting attorney; Dr. Akiemi Glenn, executive director, The Popolo Project; Michelle Kauhane, senior vice president, community grants and investments, Hawaii Community Foundation; Dean Camille Nelson, University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law; and Patrick McGuirk, chief general counsel, Bank of Hawaii.

To register for the panel discussion, go to bit.ly/3gF8Y34.