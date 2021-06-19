comscore Bank of Hawaii honors Juneteenth with floating holiday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bank of Hawaii honors Juneteenth with floating holiday

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.

Bank of Hawaii will give each of its employees a floating holiday following President Joe Biden signing legislation Thursday that establishes Juneteenth, or June 19, as a new federal holiday. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: I heard there’s no more automatic free parking if you have a disability placard. Is that true?

Scroll Up