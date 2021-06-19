comscore Expansion plans for packed Hawaii jails delayed again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Expansion plans for packed Hawaii jails delayed again

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.

Severe overcrowding has been a major factor contributing to the spread of coronavirus within Hawaii’s jails, including the current outbreak at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo, which has now infected more than half of the inmate population and sent two guards to the hospital. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: I heard there’s no more automatic free parking if you have a disability placard. Is that true?

Scroll Up