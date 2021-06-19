comscore F-22s respond again to Russian planes flying several hundred miles west of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
F-22s respond again to Russian planes flying several hundred miles west of Hawaii

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY / 1988 The Soviet Vishnya-class intelligence collection ship Kareliya (SSV-535, in the foreground) is believed to be operating off Hawaii. The Kareliya steams alongside the U.S

    COURTESY U.S. NAVY / 1988

    The Soviet Vishnya-class intelligence collection ship Kareliya (SSV-535, in the foreground) is believed to be operating off Hawaii. The Kareliya steams alongside the U.S

Armed F-22 Raptor fighters scrambled again Friday as Russian “Bear” bombers headed for the second time toward Hawaii as part of an ongoing Russian naval and air exercise several hundred miles west of the Aloha State, a U.S. official said. Read more

