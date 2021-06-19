comscore Former Honolulu managing director Roy Amemiya gets target letter in Kealoha probe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former Honolulu managing director Roy Amemiya gets target letter in Kealoha probe

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020 Roy Amemiya served as Hono­lulu’s managing director under former Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020

    Roy Amemiya served as Hono­lulu’s managing director under former Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Roy Amemiya, who served as the city’s managing director under former Mayor Kirk Caldwell, has received a federal target letter from the U.S. Department of Justice as the fallout continues from the federal convictions of disgraced Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his former wife, disgraced Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: I heard there’s no more automatic free parking if you have a disability placard. Is that true?

Scroll Up