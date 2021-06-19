Enthusiastic Rich Hill named new University of Hawaii baseball coach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Draped in a lei and unabashed enthusiasm, Rich Hill wasted little time in identifying his top-of-the-list goal as the University of Hawaii baseball team’s new head coach.

“I want to win now in year one,” said Hill, 59, who is leaving a successful 23-year stint at the University of San Diego to rejuvenate the UH program.

UH athletic director David Matlin concluded a nationwide search with the selection of Hill as successor to Mike Trapasso, who was not renewed for a 21st UH season. Matlin consulted with UH players and “search advisers” before making his decision. Matlin said the players’ preference was a coach with “significant” head-coaching experience, an ability to connect with student-athletes and Hawaii’s community, and an over-achieving drive.

“He met all those things the players were talking about — energy, established coach,” Matlin said of Hill. “He has an affinity for Hawaii. He definitely had other opportunities, but this was the job he wanted.”

During Friday’s introductory news conference on Zoom, Hill spoke of his past interactions with UH as an opposing player and then coach. He reminisced about former Rainbow Warrior stars, such as Ricki Bass, Derek Tatsuno, Joey Meyer, Kimo Perkins, Mario Monico, Terry Derby and Howard Dashefsky. He spoke of games at Rainbow Stadium. He even demonstrated the arms-folded stance of Les Murakami, UH’s first head baseball coach.

“The opportunity to lead this program is awesome,” Hill said. “I’ve had opportunities to go to a Pac-12 school before, other opportunities. … But, always, this was the one where I wanted to be.”

Hill becomes the Rainbows’ third full-time head coach. Matlin said Hill reached agreement on a five-year contract, although financial details have not been finalized.

UH posted the job descriptions for assistant coaches today. The applications cannot be reviewed until next Friday.

Hill, who met with the returning UH players in a Zoom call on Friday, said his goals are to reach out to the alumni, develop ties with the community, fill Les Murakami Stadium and host an NCAA regional tournament. He also wishes to develop a team with “tough” players who have “outstanding character” and are “extremely talented.”

“My vision is to have the Les 4,000 people strong, standing room only; winning a Big West championship there, dog pile, so the fans and the community can see that at Les Murakami Stadium,” Hill said. “I’m a daydreamer. I told Dave (Matlin) this, you know, I want to host a regional. … How awesome would that be to host an NCAA regional at Les Murakami Stadium with all those people screaming, ‘Let’s go, ’Bows! Let’s go, ’Bows!’ I want to be on the right end of those chants this time.”

While overseeing the entire program, Hill will run the offense, coach third base, work with the hitters, particularly the infielders, and direct the base-running.

He said he will hire a pitching coach and another full-time coach to work with the outfielders and catchers.

“We’re going to develop a strong pitching staff,” Hill said. “We’re going to develop a strong middle — catcher, shortstop, second base, center field. Speed, power, ability to score quick, eliminate the free 90 (walks, errors) on defense and we’re going to get free 90s on offense. That’s really a player development model, a winning model in 2021 that works.”

Hill indicated UH’s recruiting base begins in Hawaii, and extends to Arizona, the Pacific Northwest, Las Vegas, Orange County, Los Angeles and Texas. He also will scout tournaments in Georgia and North Carolina for “rising juniors” in the 2023 recruiting class. He also is seeking to add to the 2022 class, which currently has six commits. There are 11 commits for this year’s recruiting class, although the number might be affected by next month’s Major League Baseball Draft for First-Year Players.

Hill has 30-plus years of head-coaching experience, compiling a record of 1,079-738-4.

He was named Cal Lutheran’s head coach in 1988 and followed that with a stint at San Francisco in the late ’90s.

At San Diego, Hill is 747-514-4. Hill led the Toreros to eight NCAA regionals and seven West Coast Conference titles. He coached two national players of the year (Kris Bryant in 2013, Brian Matusz in 2008).

Four former assistant coaches under Hill are now head coaches: Washington’s Lindsay Meggs, Arizona’s Jay Johnson, Long Beach State’s Eric Valenzuela and Washington State’s Brian Green.

Hill said he embraces the opportunity to boost the baseball program.

“I’ve seen Hawaii with a rabid fan base, with a passionate fan base, great players,” Hill said. “The opportunity to have the state of Hawaii across my chest is just very, very appealing. It’s humbling.”

During the Zoom with reporters, Hill was asked to show the tattoo on his left arm. “Kulia i ka nu‘u” (“strive to reach the summit”), the motto of Queen Kapiolani, is inscribed on the top line.

Rich Hill file

>> Overall Record: 1,079-738-4 (34 seasons)

>> Alma Mater: Cal Lutheran (1984)

>> Family: Wife Lori and children Robbie and Lindsey

Coaching Experience

>> 1988-93: Cal Lutheran, head coach

>> 1994-98: San Francisco, head coach

>> 1999-2021: San Diego, head coach

Current Torero Big Leaguers (draft year)

>> Paul Sewald, Seattle Mariners (2012)

>> Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs (2013)

>> Connor Joe, Colorado Rockies (2014)

>> Riley Adams, Toronto Blue Jays (2017)