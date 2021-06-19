comscore Enthusiastic Rich Hill named new University of Hawaii baseball coach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Enthusiastic Rich Hill named new University of Hawaii baseball coach

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS San Diego head coach Rich Hill claos during an NCAA regional game against Cal Poly on June 2, 2013, in Los Angeles.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS San Diego head coach Rich Hill, left, argued with head umpire Olindo Mattia over an out at third base in an NCAA regional game against Cal Poly on June 2, 2013, in Los Angeles.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Rich Hill showed off a tattoo on his left arm. The top line, “Kulia i ka nu‘u,” translates to “strive to reach the summit.”

Draped in a lei and unabashed enthusiasm, Rich Hill wasted little time in identifying his top-of-the-list goal as the University of Hawaii baseball team’s new head coach. Read more

