It is enormously fulfilling to live a successful career, in a community that values family, elders, land, spirit and teamwork. I have been able to bring fruition to business endeavors that hold potential for changing the life course of ohana across many communities.

The course of my life changed when I was a child, causing pain and memories that are long-lasting. The divorce in my family when I was a child brought about challenges that many other children experience. It was tough. We moved in with my grandparents and my aunt after the separation and eventual divorce.

I find that the importance of doing what we can, when we can, to bring relief, opportunity, safety and hope are needed by all of us. This is one of the reasons I joined the Domestic Violence Action Center’s Council of Allies. As the market president for Summit Media Hawaii, I want to lend my voice — and my presence — to help others who suffer from abusive relationships.

At the outset of the pandemic, Summit Media dedicated ourselves (KCCN-FM, KPHW-FM, KINE-FM and KRTR-FM) and our resources (on-air personalities, Facebook postings, public programming and website links) to raising awareness about domestic violence. We educated our radio “voices” to speak messages about harm and hope, and direct listeners to community support, that might have been lifesaving and was surely life-altering.

All sectors of the community have a role to play in addressing domestic violence. We saw that as our responsibility and know that there is much that still needs to be done. We remain solid in our commitment. I challenge others to join us and the Domestic Violence Action Center to lift up the option for safety, so we may reduce terror behind closed doors, and lay a secure foundation for our children.

This was something I missed in my own childhood, which was often tumultuous and scary. The environment I was raised in was mentally and physically abusive, at times, which led me to a troubled youth. Somehow, I managed to wake up. Fortunately, I found my own moral compass and took responsibility for my actions. And managed to successfully raise four adult children in the process.

My children — Aaron, Adam, Ariel and Gabriella — are my legacy. I was able to provide the love and support that was my No. 1 mission in life.

As a dad, I call other dads to action and compassion and responsibility about the importance of this role. My four kids are thriving and that, too, brings me unending fulfillment. My goal, not unlike other parents, was to ensure they did better than me.

Join me in your role as a business leader, educator, merchant, clergy, legal or health care practitioner — or parent — in making safety in island families the priority it must be. The core of building a healthy, successful, and vibrant community all starts in the home and in a healthy environment. It’s going to take all of us to make this happen.

Andrew Rosen is market president for Summit Media Hawaii, a multimedia company.

To mark this year’s 30th anniversary of the Domestic Violence Action Center, the Star-Advertiser is running a column monthly this year to highlight aspects of the problem of domestic abuse. Authors will be from DVAC’s Council of Allies, formed to raise awareness about this communitywide issue.