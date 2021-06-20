comscore Editorial: Give red-light cams fair chance to work | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Give red-light cams fair chance to work

  • Today
  • Updated 8:12 p.m.

It’s been some 20 years since the controversial “van cameras” to nab speeders roiled Oahu drivers, but the spectre of that ill-fated traffic experiment is sure to reappear over the emerging red-light camera pilot project. Read more

