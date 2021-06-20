comscore Garden Variety: Orchid expert offers tips to keep plants in bloom | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Garden Variety

Garden Variety: Orchid expert offers tips to keep plants in bloom

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Roy Tokunaga grew his prize-­winning Brassavola perrinii, a Brazilian species, from seed 25 years ago.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Roy Tokunaga grew his prize-­winning Brassavola perrinii, a Brazilian species, from seed 25 years ago.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Roy Tokunaga, pictured with the purple hono hono (Dendrobium Nestor) orchid, specializes in growing unusual orchids.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Roy Tokunaga, pictured with the purple hono hono (Dendrobium Nestor) orchid, specializes in growing unusual orchids.

When it comes to getting orchids to flower, it always comes down to the water. Read more

Previous Story
Blessing kicks off filming of ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’

Scroll Up