Garden Variety: Orchid expert offers tips to keep plants in bloom
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Roy Tokunaga grew his prize-winning Brassavola perrinii, a Brazilian species, from seed 25 years ago.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Roy Tokunaga, pictured with the purple hono hono (Dendrobium Nestor) orchid, specializes in growing unusual orchids.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree