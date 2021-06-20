K-Drama: Tae Yang, Ru Ri set out to find villain on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 39

6:40 p.m. today

Tae Yang finds out the real culprit behind Kevin’s attempted murder. Tae Yang and Ru Ri set out to find the villain. Park convinces Ae Ri that they should work together to get their hands on the money.

Episode 40

7:45 p.m. today

When So Won, Yeon Ju and Han Gyul finally find their peace, Soo Ji shows up to create ripples. Tae Yang and Ru Ri are hot on pursuit of the culprit but have a tough time.

“Yi Sang”

(Drama special)

7:45 p.m. Monday

When writer Yi Sang’s portrait appears at a gallery, it becomes a portal to history. The painting takes viewers back in time as Yi Sang and his friends embark on their pursuit of treasure.

“Racket Boys”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

A countryside high school badminton team struggles to make their name known. Four boys bond as they come together as one team, fighting obstacles along the way. Hyun-jong and his family leave Seoul for Haenam. Follow the family as they make their new home in the most southern part of South Korea’s peninsula.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 81-82

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Seo Eun-joo’s scheming continues as the relationship between Ji-eun and Jung-min is put to the test. Misunderstanding only grows for the couple as Seo Eun-joo tries to separate them, pretending to be the perfect assistant to Jung-min.

Episodes 83-84

7:45 p.m. Thursday

As Ji-eun’s family moves into their old house, memories of their father live on. But mystery surrounds their father’s death as he makes an appearance under a new name with no memory of the past.

“Chip-in”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Friday

“I will not forgo my inheritance.” Bit Na is confused as to why In Ho concealed the fact that he was cured of his illness. As the will is announced, all are preoccupied with trying to get their hands on the estate.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Saturday

“The culprit sent the letter.” Bit Na, with the help from Sun, trace back what happened on In Ho’s birthday. Everyone finds out Hae Joon was adopted by In Ho.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.