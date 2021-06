Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Fern and Otto”

By Stephanie Graegin

Two best friends go searching for an exciting story in the forest. Ages 3-7

“Apple: Skin to the Core”

By Eric Gansworth

The term “apple” is a slur in Native communities. It’s for someone supposedly red on the outside, white on the inside. Gansworth tells the story of his family — of Native folks everywhere. From the horrible legacy of the government boarding schools, to a boy watching his siblings leave and return and leave again, to a young man fighting to be an artist who balances multiple worlds. The novel is a 2021 Honor Book for the Michael L. Printz Award. Ages 14 and up